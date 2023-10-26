Genelec UNIO and 8381A Make U.S. Debuts at AES

Genelec’s new UNIO audio monitoring platform and 8381A point source main monitor had their U.S. premieres at AES 2023.

New York, NY (October 25, 2023)—Genelec’s new UNIO audio monitoring platform and 8381A point source main monitor had their U.S. premieres at AES 2023, where the company is hosting various guest speakers on its booth.

UNIO combines the features of Genelec Smart Active Monitors, GLM 5.0 calibration software and Aural ID 2.0 technology to create integration between professional in-room loudspeaker and headphone monitoring services. At the heart of UNIO is the new 9320A reference controller, which offers connectivity, a reference grade headphone output and tactile hardware control of Smart Active Monitors, GLM and Aural ID, providing a compact hub for both static and mobile professional audio monitoring applications.

Designed for high-end music recording, mastering and audiophile listening, the 8381A Smart Active Monitoring system is a floor-standing Adaptive Point Source design.

Genelec will feature a number of guest speakers and lecturers throughout the convention. Thomas Lund, Senior Technologist at Genelec, has curated a program featuring some noted pros in professional audio, with Lund as moderator for each session.

Thursday, October 26, will feature “Safe Listening in Pro Audio” with Deanna Meinke and Petteri Hyvärinen; and “Enveloping Masterclass” sessions with Florian Camerer, George Massenburg and Ronald Prent. Friday will feature “Immersive Listening Standards” with Jim Austin and Ronald Prent; and “Enveloping Masterclass” sessions with Richard King and Hyunkook Lee.