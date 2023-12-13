Watch Now: Every Panel from ‘Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season 2023!’

Watch the audio teams behind awards season’s biggest contenders—The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie, Air, American Fiction, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and The Killer—in our exclusive panels!

Los Angeles, CA (December 12, 2023)—Direct from Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season, join Mix as we talk with the audio teams behind awards season’s biggest contenders—The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie, Air, American Fiction, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and The Killer.

Every year, Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season puts you in the room with the sound teams that work on the biggest films. It’s your opportunity to learn more about the films presented today, each ready to be nominated for the Academy Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards. If you missed it, don’t fret—you can watch all the panels right now for free without registering for anything. They’re all below, listed alphabetically; simply click the show title to see the video! Want to watch them all? Go straight to the Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season 2023 YouTube Playlist!

The Sound of Air — Presented By Amazon MGM Studios.

Join Michael Coleman, Soundworks Collection Moderator, as he speaks with the audio team behind the hit sports business drama, Air. Discussing their work on the film are Ai-Ling Lee, Susan Dawes, Andy Nelson, and Willie D. Burton.

The Sound of American Fiction — Presented by Orion and Amazon MGM Studios

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with the audio team behind American Fiction. Discussing their work on the film are Laura Karpman, Hilda Rasula, ACE, and Mandell Winter.

The Sound of Barbie — Presented By Warner Bros.

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with the audio team behind the critical and commercial smash Barbie. Discussing their work on the film are Kevin O’Connell, Dan Kenyon, Ai-Ling Lee, and Nina Rice, AMPS.

The Sound of The Color Purple — Presented By Warner Bros.

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with the audio team behind the bold new retelling of the classic The Color Purple. Speaking at Mix are Richard Bullock, CAS; Paul Massey; Steven Morrow; Julian Slater; and Renée Tondelli.

The Sound of The Killer — Presented by Netflix.

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with the audio pros behind director David Fincher’s action thriller, The Killer. Discussing their work on the film are Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, Stephen Urata, and Drew Kunin.

The Sound of Killers of the Flower Moon — Presented by Apple TV+

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with production sound mixer Mark Ulano about his work on Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Sound of Maestro — Presented by Netflix.

Join Mix co-editor Clive Young as he speaks with the audio pros behind director/co-writer/star Bradley Cooper’s critical hit, Maestro, chronicling the life of American composer Leonard Bernstein. Sharing insights into the film’s complex sound challenges are Steven Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, and Dean Zupancic.

The Sound of Napoleon — Presented by Apple TV+.

Join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny as he speaks with the audio team behind director Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama, Napoleon. Discussing their work on the film are James Harrison, William Miller, and Stephane Bucher.

The Sound of Oppenheimer — Presented by Universal Pictures.

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with the audio team behind director Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller, Oppenheimer. Discussing their work on the film are Richard King, Willie D. Burton, Randy Torres, David Bach, and Michael Mitchell.

The Sound of Saltburn — Presented By Amazon MGM Studios.

Join Glenn Kiser, Director of the Dolby Institute, as he speaks with the team behind the critical sensation, Saltburn. Joined by writer/director Emerald Fennell, audio pros Nina Hartstone, AMPS, Eilam Hoffman, Adam Scrivener, Jasper Thorn, and Nina Rice, AMPS discuss their work on the film.