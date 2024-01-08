75th Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (January 8, 2024)—The Television Academy has announced the winners for the 75th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats. Typically held in September, this year’s awards were delayed to January due to the various strikes that were held last summer.
The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles over two consecutive nights: Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts ceremonies will air on Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.
The Emmy winners in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:
Outstanding Sound Editing for A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us • When You’re Lost in the Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer
Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Hele, Foley Editor
David Aquino, Foley Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Chris White, Foley Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Welcome To Wrexham • Do or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Will Harp, Dialogue Editor
Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor
Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us • When You’re Lost in the Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Welcker, Production Mixer
Mike Poole, Music Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Matt Herr, FOH Mixer
Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer
David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Welcome To Wrexham • Do or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer