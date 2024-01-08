75th Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced

The Television Academy has announced the winners for the 75th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing.

Los Angeles, CA (January 8, 2024)—The Television Academy has announced the winners for the 75th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats. Typically held in September, this year’s awards were delayed to January due to the various strikes that were held last summer.

The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles over two consecutive nights: Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts ceremonies will air on Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The Emmy winners in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound Editing for A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us • When You’re Lost in the Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Hele, Foley Editor

David Aquino, Foley Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Chris White, Foley Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor

Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Welcome To Wrexham • Do or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Will Harp, Dialogue Editor

Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor

Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us • When You’re Lost in the Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Welcker, Production Mixer

Mike Poole, Music Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Matt Herr, FOH Mixer

Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer

David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Welcome To Wrexham • Do or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer