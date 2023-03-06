Cinema Audio Society Announces Sound Mixing Awards

The Cinema Audio Society announced its 59th Annual CAS Awards on Saturday, with the sound team for Top Gun: Maverick taking the top honor.

Hollywood, CA (March 6, 2023)—The Cinema Audio Society announced its 59th Annual CAS Awards on Sat., March 4, with the sound team for Top Gun: Maverick taking the top honor in a category with the exact same contenders as this year’s Oscar sound competition.

Top Gun: Maverick’s team — production mixer Mark Weingarten, re-recording mixers Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, scoring mixers Al Clay and Stephen Lipson, and Foley mixer Blake Collins — beat out the sound teams on All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis and The Batman to take the CAS Award in the motion picture live action category. The CAS Award nominees are uniquely chosen by sound mixers to celebrate excellence in sound mixing for film and television. The Oscar race combines mixing and editing into a single motion picture sound category.

Other CAS Award film and TV sound team winners on the night included Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Moonage Daydream, Better Call Saul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Only Murders in the Building and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin CAS, known for his work on Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, among many others, was honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu (Bardo, The Revenant, Birdman) was the 2023 CAS Filmmaker of the Year honoree.

The 59th Annual CAS Award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are as follows:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

Motion Pictures – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Motion Pictures – Documentary

Moonage Daydream

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Television Series – One Hour

Better Call Saul S6:E13 “Saul Gone”

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Television Series – Half Hour

Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 “The Tell”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 “Gloves Are Off”

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Timo Nelson