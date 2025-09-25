d&b CEO Amnon Harman to Step Down

Backnang, Germany (September 25, 2025)—After more than 11 years leading d&b group, CEO Amnon Harman will step down on January 1, 2026, handing the reins to the current Chief Revenue Officer, Jaakko Kaivonen.

Leading the company since 2014, Harman has seen both revenue and headcount more than quadrupled on his watch.

“It has been a great pleasure, honor, and also a responsibility to help shape d&b over the past 11 years into the leading audio technology company we are today,” Harman said in a statement. “Together with many brilliant minds inside and outside of d&b, we have advanced the company strategically, culturally, and financially. The foundation for further growth has been laid, and for me, the time has come to pass responsibility for the next growth phase into safe hands. I am convinced that with his experience, international perspective and deep understanding of our customers and culture, Jaakko is the right CEO to lead d&b into a strong future.”

Harman will remain connected to d&b as a shareholder. After ensuring the transition until end of the year, he will join the d&b supervisory board in January and will continue to support the management team and the investors in that capacity. Kaivonen joined the d&b group earlier this year as Chief Revenue Officer, a role where he has been responsible for global sales and customer activities.

“I would like to thank Amnon for his trust and close collaboration during my time at d&b so far,” Kaivonen noted in a statement “d&b has a unique culture, outstanding people and a strong product portfolio. I look forward to working with our customers, the management team and all colleagues to shape the next phase of our development—with a focus on innovation, market proximity and sustainable growth.”