Harman Acquires Sound United

Harman has been growing its portfolio of audio brand with the acquisition of Sound United, parent company to brands like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio and more.

Stamford, CT (September 23, 2025)—Harman International has acquired Sound United, the former consumer audio business of Masimo Corporation. Sound United’s portfolio of audio brands includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics.

Sound United will operate as a standalone Strategic Business Unit (SBU) within Harman’s Lifestyle Division, looking to maintain each brand’s expertise and customer base, while providing each with access to Harman’s global resources and scale. The acquisition broadens Harman’s presence across a variety of audio product categories including home audio, electronics (amplifiers, hi-fi components, AVRs), headphones and car audio.

“Harman’s vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences,” said Dave Rogers, president, Lifestyle Division, Harman. “Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation, and commitment to quality that aligns with Harman’s own values. This transaction unlocks meaningful growth opportunities for everyone. It bolsters Harman’s strategy to build on its unparalleled success story and scale to unprecedented heights as an audio leader.”