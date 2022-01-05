d&b Group Acquires UK-Based White Light

Backnang, Germany (January 5, 2022) — d&b Group has added to its d&b solutions business with the acquisition of UK-based Audio Visual, Lighting and Media (AVLM) business White Light.

Founded in 1971, White Light is a production solution specialist operating in a range of markets including theatre, corporate events, broadcast, concert touring, leisure, education and trade. Following the acquisition, the company will become part of the d&b Group and be known as White Light, a d&b solutions company, with all existing staff remaining with the company.

“White Light is a strategic addition to the d&b Group. Their technology and expertise significantly increases d&b solutions’ capabilities to offer complete and flexible audio, video, lighting and XR solutions,” commented Amnon Harman, d&b Group CEO. “Driven by accelerated market trends during the pandemic, this is another step forward in d&b’s strategic transition. d&b solutions will become a premium one-stop-shop for the AVLM needs of our customers in the UK.”

Established in May, 2021, the d&b solutions division enables the d&b Group to serve customers end-to-end in the areas of system planning, installation, maintenance and managed services.

Eyeing new market potential for immersive AVLM solutions that can include d&b’s Soundscape immersive audio platform, one particular area of focus for d&b solutions is White Light’s SmartStage technology, which has been in development since 2017. SmartStage is an immersive video environment which uses XR technology to replace the traditional green screen element of a virtual studio.

“We are proud to join the d&b Group and expand their d&b solutions business,” said Bryan Raven, managing director, White Light. “We wholeheartedly share the belief in the strategic direction of d&b and we are convinced that White Light will contribute immensely to its implementation and growth. Besides first-class technology and services we also share the same values, which will help us to drive our common goals forward. We look forward to working together to provide customers with the best possible technology solutions, across a whole range of verticals.”