Harman Jumps into Immersive with Flux Acquisition

Northridge, CA (November 9, 2023)—Harman Professional Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire Flux Software Engineering, known for its efforts in immersive audio production, audio processing plug-in design, and audio analysis.

The move should prove to be a solid fit for both organizations. In the last year, immersive live sound has moved from being an intriguing future trend to a key offering for many live audio brands. L-Acoustics, Adamson, d&b audiotechnik, Meyer Sound and Holoplot are just some of the major loudspeaker brands with burgeoning immersive technologies on offer, so the Flux acquisition brings Harman firmly into that arena gaining an already mature technological offering. At the same time, the move makes Flux part of a long-respected, high-profile, international platform, and likewise provides it with deep technological resources to draw from within the Harman Professional Solutions family.

The acquisition includes Flux’s immersive, processing, and analysis solutions across live production, installation sound, content creation, and post-production. Flux was founded in 2006 by CEO, Gaël Martinet in order to create audio software tools; since then, the company has gone on to introduce nearly 20 products, including Flux: Spat Revolution, an object-based and perceptual immersive mixing solution for real-time immersive experiences; Flux: Analyzer, a modular RTA-system; and Flux: Processing, a family of audio plug-ins

“The acquisition is part of a technology investment Harman Professional is making to bring outstanding immersive experiences for live and recorded productions,” said Brian Divine, president, Harman Professional Solutions, in a statement. “The foundational technology developed by the talented team opens many opportunities for future integration with our portfolio of brands.”