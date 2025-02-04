JBL Pro Builds Out SRX900 Series

The venerable audio brand has added a pair of new subwoofers and more accessories to its SRX900 Series.

Northridge, CA (February 4, 2025)—JBL Professional’s SRX900 Series of powered loudspeakers has been expanded with the addition of new 15-inch and 18-inch subwoofer models that can be flown and configured with SRX900 line arrays and rigging accessories.

Both subwoofers feature dual voice coil, Differential Drive woofers, as well as a large low-frequency port and a reinforced 18 mm birch plywood cabinet. Both subwoofers feature the same amplifier module as the existing SRX900 subwoofers, offering users a plug-and-play experience.

At the same time, JBL Pro is also debuting a new set of SRX900 Series accessories to help expand system configuration options and transportation capabilities. Models include new vertical transport carts for stacking and transporting up to three subwoofers and matching covers. A new pole mount accessory offers a more cost-effective option for pole-mounting SRX906LA products.

Rounding out the new additions to the SRX900 Series are new firmware and software updates that are intended expand system flexibility. A new version of the Performance application is being released, adding support for flown subwoofer arrays, a new daylight mode, and the ability to store venue files onto the devices. A new version of Venue Synthesis is also being released, adding new features such as support for the new SRX900 flyable subwoofers, additional signal types for SPL mapping, new drawing tools, and expanded venue import format support, to name a few.