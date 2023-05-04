Mix Nashville: Focusrite Pro Goes Immersive at Curb Studios

Focusrite Pro will host expert panel discussions on mixing and mastering spatial music as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production.

Nashville, TN (May 4, 2023)—A pioneer from the early days of setting up immersive audio mix systems, Focusrite Pro will take over the newly renovated Curb Studios at the heart of Music Row on May 20 and present a series of expert panel discussions on mixing and mastering immersive music as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production.

As Dave Rieley, director of Focusrite Professional Group, North America, said in signing up, “We want to talk about what people talk about when they’re sitting down with others in the studio.” They are doing just that, with three scheduled panels during the day featuring a collection of Nashville’s finest mixing and mastering talent. The lineup includes:

Why You NEED Immersive Mastering (Despite What You May Hear): Panelists: Daniel Bacigalupi and Pete Lyman

Do’s and Don’ts of Working in Immersive: Panelists: Daniel Bacigalupi and Brandon Towles

Immersive: Past, Present & Future: Panelists: Rob Burrell, J. Clark, F. Reid Shippen, Colin Heldt

“In my time working in music, I have met a lot of great people who truly love working in audio,” Rieley said. “So I made sure that our panels are purely about helping to improve the immersive community. These are the topics that we need to be talking about to move immersive music forward in a positive way—and not go the way of 5.1.”

During the evening portion of the event, which takes place in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood, ADAM Audio, a member of the Focusrite Pro Group, will open up its showroom and play back Dolby Atmos tracks on the company’s new A Series monitor system.

Full programming and exhibition details to be announced shortly. Visit the event website for the most up-to-date information.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio. During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Quonset Hut, Starstruck Studios, and Front Stage/Back Stage Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more. At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at world-renowned Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios.

More information can be found on the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production website.

