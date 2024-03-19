Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production Returns May 11!

Following last year’s sold-out success, we’re heading back to Nashville with new offerings in store!

Nashville, TN (March 18, 2024)—Following last year’s sold-out success and the recent hit Mix LA event, we’re returning to Music Row for Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II on Saturday, May 11, 2024! Get ready for new expert panelists, new technologies in the partner studios, and some sparkling new additions to the content lineup, including a new look at immersive in the live sound realm.

Last May, in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios during the day and Blackbird Studio at night, Mix presented a highly informative all-day event focused on immersive music production. Dann Huff and David Leonard kicked things off with an engaging Keynote Conversation, and throughout the day, attendees were treated to presentations, demos and expert panels at Black River, Starstruck and Columbia Studio A, in the heart of Music Row. The nighttime Berry Hill Studio Crawl—Blackbird, Sputnik Sound, Imogen Sound, Addiction Sound and others—was all about kicking back and listening to great music, in both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. It was a great day in Music City!

Immersive Live for Clubs, Theaters and HOW will take place along Music Row in conjunction with Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II and will include:

Immersive audio monitor system, configured for small-club/HOW playback

Technology presentations

Sound Design demonstrations

Expert panels on Sound Design for Live Immersive Playback: Music and Voice

