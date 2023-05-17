Fulcrum Acoustic Acquires Venueflex, Creates Immersive Division

Whitinsville, MA (May 17, 2023)—Installation loudspeaker manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic has acquired Concord, NC-based Venueflex. As a result, the various software, DSP, and related technologies that Venueflex has developed will be put to use with the newly formed Fulcrum Immersive. The new entity’s goal is to provide a complete set of hardware and software tools for designers and integrators to use as they design and deploy immersive solutions.

The Fulcrum Immersive technologies include software modeling tools, hardware and software signal processing modules, loudspeakers, amplifiers, and acoustic treatments. In addition to the technological aspects of the acquisition, Fulcrum Immersive gains the expertise of sales, technical, and customer service personnel. Dr. Paul Henderson, formerly with Venueflex, will now serve as Fulcrum Acoustic VP of Software & Immersive.

Stephen Siegel, president of Fulcrum Acoustic, noted, “In the 20-plus years that I’ve known Paul, I’ve watched him create a number of compelling technologies. Paul demonstrated some of the spatial tools that he had developed and expressed interest in partnering to bring these to a broader market. As we discussed further, it was obvious that Paul’s technologies and team would be a natural extension of our core business.”

Henderson rejoined, “I’ve enjoyed a long relationship with Stephen, Dave Gunness, and many of the Fulcrum staff, and have been impressed over the years with their innovations in loudspeaker technology and Fulcrum’s commitment to customers. As our immersive audio tools started taking form, it was obvious that the fusion of our two brands could bring powerful immersive experiences to new audiences across the globe. The future of Fulcrum Acoustic and Fulcrum Immersive is very bright, and we are very excited to develop some great new products and tools together.”