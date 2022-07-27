Discover Mixing Hip Hop & Other Genres for Atmos with IK Multimedia at MixNYC

At MixNYC, IK Multimedia is taking over Studio C to present top pros all day long, discussing Mixing Hip Hop for Atmos, The Challenges of Spatial Audio in Different Genres, and more! Don't miss it!

New York, NY — Immersive Music is transforming how we experience music, and the audio manufacturers and music professionals who are leading the way will be at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, a one-day, in-person event taking place on August 6 at the legendary studio facility, Power Station at BerkleeNYC. IK Multimedia will take over famed Studio C for panels and presentations featuring the Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum pros behind hits by DMX, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Ghost, Kane Brown and more.

IK Multimedia will be hosting presentations, panels and Q&As throughout the day in Studio C. The lineup includes:

11:30-12pm: Mixing Hip Hop for Atmos: Creative Techniques with 7x Grammy-nominated mixer/producer Rich Keller (DMX, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle) and multi-platinum mixer Brian Chirlo (Rick Ross, Fabolous, DMX). IK Multimedia’s Aleks Urbaniak sits down with 7x Grammy-nominated Mixer/Producer Rich Keller (DMX, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle) and multi-platinum mixer Brian Chirlo (Rick Ross, Fabolous, DMX) to discuss creative approaches in mixing Hip Hop for Dolby Atmos, their workflow, and how they have taken their years of mixing hit records in stereo and applied their techniques in Atmos to open up even more creative possibilities for the genre.

2-2:30 pm: The Challenges of Spatial Audio in Different Genres with multi-platinum Dolby Atmos mix engineer Joseph J. Chudyk. IK Multimedia’s Aleks Urbaniak sits down with multi-platinum Atmos mixing engineer Joseph J. Chudyk to discuss Apple Spatial audio, the lessons he’s learned through mixing Spatial in multiple genres and the future of Spatial Audio.

4:30-5pm: Special Presentation by IK Multimedia with guests to be announced, hosted by Aleks Urbaniak.

Rich Keller is a 7x Grammy-nominated mixer and producer who has earned 37 Platinum albums with more than 75 million albums sold to date. Mixing for DMX, Swizz Beatz, P Diddy, Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Method Man, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, DaBaby, Juice WRLD and many others, his career spans the breadth of hip hop since 1992, earning him official “OG” status.

Brian Chirlo is a multi-platinum mixer from New Jersey. Formerly a staff engineer at the now defunct Bennett Studios, some of his credits include Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse and John Mayer. His Atmos mix credits include Jeezy, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, Faboluos, DMX and more.

Joseph J. Chudyk is a multi-platinum Atmos mixing engineer and has recently mixed the Atmos/Spatial Audio versions for Ghost’s “Hunter’s Moon,” Kane Brown’s “Whiskey Sour” and RIAA Platinum-Certified “One Mississippi,” along with Mitchell Tenpenny’s Midtown Diaries, including the hit single, “Truth About You.”

Aleks Urbaniak is product owner for Pro Audio Products at IK Multimedia, where he manages marketing for the iLoud MTM studio monitors, MixBox, and T-RackS mixing/mastering plugins including the recent Joe Chiccarelli Vocal Strip, FAME Studio Reverb and TASCAM Tape Collection. He is IK’s in-house music producer and engineer, based in its Florida-based recording studio; his music placements include Maybelline NY, Amazon, Bravo, E!, VH1 and MTV.

MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com