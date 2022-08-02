New at MixNYC: Atmos Mixing & Mastering—Maintain the Artist’s Vision Without Compromise

New York, NY — Immersive Music is transforming how we experience music, and the pro audio manufacturers and music professionals who are leading the way will be at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, an in-person event Saturday, August 6, at the legendary Power Station at BerkleeNYC recording studio. Adding to its panels in Studio C, IK Multimedia will host Atmos Mixing & Mastering: Maintain the Artist’s Vision Without Compromise with 4x Grammy-winning, Diamond and multi-platinum mastering engineer Alex Psaroudakis (Illenium, Rosalía, Gente De Zona) and 2x Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum engineer Joe Grasso (The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Kid Cudi).

For IK Multimedia’s 4:30 panel at MixNYC, Atmos Mixing & Mastering: Maintain the Artist’s Vision Without Compromise, Psaroudakis and Grasso will join Aleks Urbaniak, product owner for Pro Audio Products at IK Multimedia, to discuss mixing and mastering in Dolby Atmos and how to effectively collaborate with recording artists and their production teams to translate the stereo mix to the immersive music format without compromising the artistic vision of the original.

Alex Psaroudakis is 3x Latin Grammy winner, 1x Grammy winner, Diamond and multi-platinum Mastering Engineer whose credits include Illenium, Rosalía, DDG, Carlos Vives, Pitbull, Rich The Kid, Juan Magan and Farruko. Alex has been mastering music across many genres for over 20 years, which has led to 15 Latin Grammy nominations, several #1 records and more than 50 Gold, Platinum and Diamond records. He first built his own facility, Hit Makers Mastering Studio, in Barcelona, then moved to New York to work at the world-renowned mastering studio, Sterling Sound. He opened his own mastering studio in Brooklyn called The Work Shop in 2017, which he then moved to Connecticut during 2020. It would become one of the first Atmos rooms in the Northeast, where he now works today mastering records for UMG Japan, Sony Asia and all of the Warner Bros. Asia Immersive titles.

Joe Grasso is a 2x Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum engineer out of New York City. As a mix engineer, Joe has worked with Lil Nas X, Polo G, Noah Cyrus, Chloe x Halle, Diplo, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign and more. Upon graduation from Five Towns College in 2010, Joe interned at the legendary Daddy’s House Recording Studio, followed by a seven-year tenure in A&R Ops at Columbia Records, where he mixed for much of the label’s roster. Since joining the Republic Studios NYC team as an Immersive Mix Engineer under the creative direction of Ken “Duro” Ifill, Joe has completed more than 600 Atmos mixes, including singles for Kid Cudi, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Sanchez, and Yung Gravy, and albums for Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, The Weeknd and other legendary artists.

The new MixNYC panel has been added on top of IK Multimedia’s previously announced offerings in Studio C:

11:30-12pm: Mixing Hip Hop for Atmos: Creative Techniques with 7x GRAMMY-nominated mixer/producer Rich Keller (DMX, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle) and multi-platinum mixer Brian Chirlo (Rick Ross, Fabolous, DMX). IK Multimedia’s Aleks Urbaniak sits down with 7x Grammy-nominated Mixer/Producer Rich Keller (DMX, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle) and multi-platinum mixer Brian Chirlo (Rick Ross, Fabolous, DMX) to discuss creative approaches in mixing Hip Hop for Dolby Atmos, their workflow, and how they have taken their years of mixing hit records in stereo and applied their techniques in Atmos to open up even more creative possibilities for the genre.

2-2:30 pm: The Challenges of Spatial Audio in Different Genres with multi-platinum Dolby Atmos mix engineer Joseph J. Chudyk. IK Multimedia’s Aleks Urbaniak sits down with multi-platinum Atmos mixing engineer Joseph J. Chudyk to discuss Apple Spatial audio, the lessons he’s learned through mixing Spatial in multiple genres and the future of Spatial Audio.

Rich Keller is a 7x Grammy nominated mixer and producer who has earned 37 Platinum albums with more than 75 million albums sold to date. Mixing for DMX, Swizz Beatz, P Diddy, Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Method Man, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, DaBaby, Juice WRLD and many others, his career spans the breadth of hip hop since 1992, earning him official “OG” status.

Brian Chirlo is a multi-platinum mixer from New Jersey. Formerly a staff engineer at the now defunct Bennett Studios, some of his credits include Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse and John Mayer. His Atmos mix credits include Jeezy, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, Faboluos, DMX and more.

Joseph J. Chudyk is a multi-platinum Atmos mixing engineer and has recently mixed the Atmos/Spatial Audio versions for Ghost’s “Hunter’s Moon,” Kane Brown’s “Whiskey Sour” and RIAA Platinum-Certified “One Mississippi,” along with Mitchell Tenpenny’s Midtown Diaries, including the hit single, “Truth About You.”

Aleks Urbaniak is product owner for Pro Audio Products at IK Multimedia, where he manages marketing for the iLoud MTM studio monitors, MixBox, and T-RackS mixing/mastering plugins including the recent Joe Chiccarelli Vocal Strip, FAME Studio Reverb and TASCAM Tape Collection. He is IK’s in-house music producer and engineer, based in its Florida-based recording studio; his music placements include Maybelline NY, Amazon, Bravo, E!, VH1 and MTV.

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more MixNYC information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com