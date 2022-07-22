F. Reid Shippen to Explain Immersive Mixing Workflows at MixNYC Event!

New York, NY — Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer F. Reid Shippen will explain his Immersive Music mixing process in Stereo to Immersive Mixing Workflows, a new exclusive addition to MixNYC: Immersive Music Production. A one-day, in-person event, MixNYC will take place at Power Station at Berklee NYC on August 6, 2022, bringing together the leading lights of immersive music in one place to share insights into what they do and where the format of the future is headed.

Shippen’s Stereo to Immersive Mixing Workflows presentation, sponsored by Focusrite, will provide an exclusive look inside his process for mixing songs in stereo and expanding them to Immersive formats, followed by a Q&A and meet-and-greet.

With an impressive discography that includes artists like Carrie Underwood Neil Young, Cage the Elephant, the Jonas Brothers and many more, Grammy Award-winning engineer F. Reid Shippen has crafted an efficient Atmos-mixing workflow that has helped him expand his ever-growing roster of clients while staying true to his signature sound. This event provides a unique look into that thought process and will explore how he accomplishes those mixing goals.

Previously, it was announced that the main program would also include a Keynote Conversation with the production team (Ann Mincieli, George Massenburg, Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling) behind Alicia Keys’ Alicia, the 2022 Grammy winner for Best Immersive Audio Album. Also presenting at MixNYC will be the production team (Bob Clearmountain, Kevin Shirley, Troy Germano, Jason Stilius) behind Joe Bonamassa’s latest stereo and immersive release, Time Clocks.

Closing out the day, another panel, Mixing, Mastering and Distributing Immersive Music, will focus on the technical and workflow challenges involved, including compatibility across the three competing formats. Panelists will include mixing engineer Ronald Prent and Grammy-winning mastering engineer Darcy Proper from Valhalla Studios; Donna Kloepfer, GM/VP at Battery Studios/Sony Music Entertainment; and Daniel Schlett of Brooklyn-based Strange Weather Recording Studio.

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com