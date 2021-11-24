Your browser is out-of-date!

IK Multimedia iLoud MTM Firmware Update Adds Dolby Atmos Applications

IK Multimedia has released firmware 1.2.0 for its iLoud MTM studio monitors.

By Mix Staff

Italy (November 23, 2021)—IK Multimedia has released firmware 1.2.0 for its iLoud MTM studio monitors, adding a selectable 80 Hz low-frequency cutoff for use in Atmos and other immersive audio setups.

iLoud MTM’s built-in ARC self-calibration allows the speakers to adjust in seconds to any placement, including ceiling-mounting, adjusting their output to make the most of given placement and spacing. With the new update implementing immersive-related parameters as options, the speakers can now be used as part of immersive setups in 5.1, 7.1.4 or higher.

iLoud MTM’s midwoofer-tweeter-midwoofer design focuses on control of vertical dispersion, aiming to minimize the speakers’ interaction with room acoustics (and each other) in rooms not custom-tuned for surround audio. The speakers are also 30 – 50% smaller and lighter than comparable studio monitors, aiding set up.

