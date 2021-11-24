IK Multimedia iLoud MTM Firmware Update Adds Dolby Atmos Applications

Italy (November 23, 2021)—IK Multimedia has released firmware 1.2.0 for its iLoud MTM studio monitors, adding a selectable 80 Hz low-frequency cutoff for use in Atmos and other immersive audio setups.

iLoud MTM’s built-in ARC self-calibration allows the speakers to adjust in seconds to any placement, including ceiling-mounting, adjusting their output to make the most of given placement and spacing. With the new update implementing immersive-related parameters as options, the speakers can now be used as part of immersive setups in 5.1, 7.1.4 or higher.

iLoud MTM’s midwoofer-tweeter-midwoofer design focuses on control of vertical dispersion, aiming to minimize the speakers’ interaction with room acoustics (and each other) in rooms not custom-tuned for surround audio. The speakers are also 30 – 50% smaller and lighter than comparable studio monitors, aiding set up.