inMusic Brands Acquires Moog Music

Asheville, NC (June 14, 2023)—Moog Music has been acquired by Rhode Island-based inMusic, owner of Akai, Alesis, Denon, M-Audio, Marantz and Numark.

In a statement posted on Moog Music’s website, company president Joe Richardson comments, “The collaboration between Moog Music and inMusic will usher in an exciting new chapter of innovation, introducing a range of groundbreaking instruments for creatives worldwide. This partnership will expand Moog Music’s reach into new communities while continuing to push the boundaries of music technology. The shared values, mission, and legacy between the two companies make this alliance a remarkable opportunity for Moog Music and its dedicated community.”

Richardson reports that Moog Music will continue to develop and build instruments in its Asheville facility under the direction of long-time Moog engineer Steve Dunnington, a former student of company founder Bob Moog.

“In recent conversations, members of Moog Music’s team had the pleasure of engaging with inMusic CEO Jack O’Donnell,” Richardson writes. “Jack shared his personal journey with a Moog modular system, highlighting the profound impact that Bob Moog’s vision and instruments have had on his career.”

Richardson also writes, “Maintaining Moog Music’s commitment to uncompromising sound, quality, and manufacturing philosophy, this partnership with inMusic presents new opportunities to overcome long-standing challenges and strengthen the company. Leveraging inMusic’s global distribution and supply chain network will facilitate greater accessibility for Moog instruments around the world. Furthermore, Moog Music’s deep expertise in analog synthesis will enhance the capabilities of inMusic and its exclusive brands.”

Ultimately, he believes, “This partnership will expand Moog Music’s reach into new communities while continuing to push the boundaries of music technology.”