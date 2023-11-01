Transported Music Launches Games Trailer Music Library

Burbank, CA (November 1, 2023)—Transported Music Group has introduced a new music library division, Transported Tracks, a boutique high-end trailer music library with a focus on the game marketing industry.

Daniel Berk, a film, television, commercial, and trailer composer for the past 15 years, alongside Eric Marks, a veteran in the game trailer industry and owner of Transported Audio, are spearheading the new venture within their newly formed music company. This new venture has resulted in several immediate placements in video game trailers, including Bethesda Software’s The Elder Scrolls Online: Journey to Necrom and Amazon Games’ Lost Ark: Wield the Storm and New World Season 2: Blood of the Sands Launch.

Transported Tracks has reportedly created a collaborative internal culture where its composers work with one other, as well as work directly with Berk, a composer with more than 75 commercial credits to his name who has worked on feature films, network TV shows, commercials and trailers. Though Transported Tracks began with a small group of composers, it has grown to over 60 trailer composers from around the globe, contributing to its growing library.