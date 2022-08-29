Your browser is out-of-date!

James Young, Co-Founder of Aston Microphones, Passes

James Young, co-founder and original owner/managing director of Aston Microphones, reportedly died last week in Malta.

By Clive Young ⋅

James Young at the NAMM Show 2019 debuting the Aston Stealth. PHOTO: Pro Sound News.
New York, NY (August 29, 2022)—James Young, co-founder and original owner/managing director of Aston Microphones, reportedly died last week in Malta after suffering a heart attack.

While Young originally studied at King’s College London to be a zoologist majoring in gerontology, he turned to musical instrument retail and eventually progressed into distribution. That in turn led to teaming up with sE Electronics in 2002; following a split with that company in 2014, Young partnered with co-founder Phil Smith and business partners Alan Gavin and Jack Munro to create Aston Microphones the following year. The company began as the then-first and only UK-manufactured condenser mic brand, and in under a year, the new company released its Aston Origin, Spirit and Halo Microphones.

The brand quickly gained notoriety and was soon put to use by high-profile beta testers like Chris Porter (David Bowie, George Michael); Geoff Dugmore (Robbie Williams, Elton John, Tina Turner); Paul Beard (Bryan Ferry, James Blunt); Roger Lyons (Bee Gees, Chemical Brothers); Steve Lewinson (Simply Red, Herbie Hancock) and others.

As the brand continued to grow, Young became a welcome gregarious presence at audio trade shows, ready to expound the virtues and abilities of the company’s latest microphones at the drop of a hat. In time, Aston Mics caught the eye of not only audio engineers but also Music Tribe, and in March, 2021, the brand was sold to the conglomerate behind brands like Behringer, TC Electronic, Midas, Turbosound and more. In the wake of the sale, Young and his family moved to Malta, where he was residing at the time of his passing.

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News, which was named Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year in 2019, the same year Young was one of three finalists at the 65th Annual Neal Awards for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author." He is the author of two books, Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers, interviewing more than 75 live sound engineers on their work, and Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera, an ethnographic exploration of pop-culture ‘fan film’ production. Additionally, he has spoken at 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions, usually on music and cinema history. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University in 2016, and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

