Tech Spotlight: New Microphones, Studio And Live – Part 2

From the May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine, it's our in-depth Tech Spotlight on new microphones that are intended for studio and live use. Dive in and discover your next favorite mic!

The May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine features an in-depth Tech Spotlight on New Microphones that are intended for studio and live use, highlighting major releases from well established, go-to brands, boutique microphone manufacturers and up-and-comers. To give all the offerings proper space, we’re breaking it out across multiple parts—dive in and discover your next favorite microphone. Don’t Miss Part One!

AUDIX WIRELESS MICROBOOM

The Audix Wireless MicroBoom (MBW) condenser microphone line is intended to simplify stage logistics without compromising reliability or sound quality, enabling faster setups and simplified workflows, along with quick stage changeovers between sets without the concern of tripping over cables.

MBW microphones are notable for their plug-and-play simplicity and wireless compatibility, working with standard 5V wireless bodypack transmitters, including those from Audix and others.

The line features several configurations, designed for varying staging requirements, including the 50-inch MBW50B and MBW50BHC and the 84-inch MBW84B and MBW84BHC, offering two choices of reach and options for cardioid and hypercardioid polar patterns to provide flexibility in staging placement and performance capture.

AUSTRIAN AUDIO CC8-SC PENCIL

Austrian Audio’s CC8-SC pencil mic is outfitted with a supercardioid polar pattern to block sound coming from the side. The CC8-SC uses the OCC7 true condenser capsule, which takes its cues from the AKG CK 1 capsule. As a small diaphragm microphone, it’s appropriate for use as a spot microphone to capture ensembles.

The OCC7 capsule can reportedly handle extremely high sound pressure levels (up to 155 dB SPL), and has a low self-noise of 13 dB (A). The mic is said to sound naturally open, but neither harsh nor sharp, even at extreme volumes. The CC8-SC sports a switchable high-pass filter (60 Hz, 120 Hz) and a switchable pad (0, –10 dB, –20 dB) to enable to sound undistorted up to 155 dB.

DPA MICROPHONES 4099 CORE+

In mid-2025, DPA introduced a new and enhanced version of its renowned instrument microphone. The 4099 CORE+ introduces DPA’s most advanced distortion reduction technology, delivering 10 dB of added dynamic range and a higher clipping point than its predecessor.

The patent-pending CORE+ by DPA technology was developed to eliminate the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone.

At the same time, the company entirely reimagined the mounting system with the innovative new Gooseneck Mount, which integrates a two-step locking mechanism and allows for precise mic placement with one hand. It also significantly improves vibration isolation and overall stability. The 4099 CORE+ also features DPA’s new MicroLock connector, ensuring connection reliability in live settings.

LECTROSONICS S1 RF-BIAS SHOTGUN

The Lectrosonics lightweight S1 Shotgun Microphone is suited to high-end sound capture applications such as location sound and studio production for film and TV, sports broadcasting, and news coverage.

The S1 microphone features a precision true condenser capsule with RF biasing, offering resilience and resistance to humidity when used in harsh environments. This is coupled with a precision line tube that offers a tight, consistent polar pattern with uniform off-axis rejection coupled with low coloration.

The microphone itself is 8.4 inches (215 mm) long, and is precision manufactured in aircraft-grade aluminum to give strength coupled with a total weight of 2.7oz (78g). With a diameter of 0.75 inches (19 mm), it is fully compatible with a wide range of suspensions and other microphone mounting options.