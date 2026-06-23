Young Guru Hosts Masterclass at Roc Nation School

Brooklyn, NY (June 23, 2026)—As part of New York Music Month, legendary engineer Young Guru gave a special lecture last Friday at Brooklyn’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University. Inside the Mix: Young Guru in the Studio found the Grammy winner speaking with students inside the the school’s Dolby Atmos-enabled Professional Studio, discussing his work.

Giving the students a behind-the-scenes look at the creative and technical process behind some of the famed records he’s worked on, Young Guru explored topics ranging from sound design and collaboration to the decision-making process that shapes a record from conception to completion.

The engineer/educator shared his insights on navigating the evolving music landscape, building lasting creative partnerships and balancing artistic vision with technical execution in the studio.

Known for his work alongside Jay-Z, Rapsody, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey, Guru also reflected on his career journey and his role in helping develop the next generation of creators through his work as Director of Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production at Roc Nation School.