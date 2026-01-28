JH Audio Brings IEMs to NAMM 2026

Anaheim, CA (January 28, 2026)—At NAMM 2026, JH Audio showcased its latest Custom and Universal IEM product ranges.

Attending engineers, artists and audiophiles were able to get ear impressions taken at the booth for custom IEMs such as the classic Roxanne, built with 12 drivers. An extensive range of customization options are always available from the company. Attendees were also able to get hands-on with Pearl, the company’s latest advancement in digital IEMs.

The latest line of Universal IEMs were shown at the booth, including the newest entry-level addition, Jessie. With the same heritage as their Custom counterparts, the Universals allow a new generation of aspiring musicians and performers access to the JH Audio sound and performance.

“There’s a lot of new innovation at JH Audio with expanding product ranges that allow more users to experience why we have the best IEM tech on the market,” said Jerry Harvey, JH Audio founder. “It’s also great to be back at NAMM and get that opportunity to reconnect with customers and partners at this great show.”