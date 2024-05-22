Lectrosonics Appoints Moore Chairman of the Board

Lectrosonics has appointed Gordon Moore, who retired as president in September 2024, as chairman of the board of directors.

Rio Rancho, NM (May 22, 2024)—Lectrosonics has appointed Gordon Moore, who retired as president in September 2024 after 35 years with the company, as chairman of the board of directors.

Moore has been active in the audio and AV industries since joining Lectrosonics in 1988. In 1991, he became an instructor for the ICIA (International Communications Industries Association) Academy, teaching audio systems design, theory, and troubleshooting. In 2000, he was voted Educator of the Year by the InfoComm Professional Education and Training Committee (PETC) and in 2015, he was named chairman of that committee. That same year, he was appointed as president at Lectrosonics, after serving as vice president of sales and service.

Moore is presently active in local professional and civic groups, including the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce, who recently named him Member of the Month, and their mentoring arm, Leadership Sandoval, as well as his church, Rio Rancho United Methodist, where he serves as chairman of technical ministries.

“I am happy and very grateful that Gordon Moore has accepted the nomination of chairmanship of the Lectrosonics board of directors,” says Wes Herron, current Lectrosonics president. “His vast knowledge and experience is a tremendous asset for the company, and we are excited to utilize his expertise in his new role.”