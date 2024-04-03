Live Sound Industry Vet Jason Alt Joins Special Event Services

Mocksville, NC (April 3, 2024)—Veteran live and event sound professional Jason Alt has joined Special Event Services and its parent company, Concert Stuff Group, as their Managing Director of Technology.

A seasoned live sound pro, Alt was president of Delicate Productions for 17 years, where he built his career based on real-world experience attained on the road with the likes of Jane’s Addiction, Rob Zombie, and David Lee Roth over the years. In his new role, Alt will be looking to increase efficiency and technology support for multiple CSG companies.

“Bringing Jason on is going to be huge for us,” said Michael Brammer, Chief Financial Officer for SES and Chief Strategy Officer for CSG. “Our companies have been experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years and we plan for that to continue. Jason’s knowledge and experience will help us navigate these changes while continuing to offer the absolute best service to our clients.”

Alt added, “At its heart, this is and always has been a family business, and I’m excited to be part of a company that not only values its roots but is also strategically positioned for substantial growth.”