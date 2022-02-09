2022 Event Safety Summit Returns In Time for Live Sound’s Big Summer

The Event Safety Alliance has set the agenda for its 2022 Event Safety Summit, taking place March 22-24, 2022 at Rock Lititz in Lititz, PA.

Lititz, PA (February 9, 2022)—It’s no secret that every touring act in the world is hitting the road this summer, but that resurgence comes as the industry faces not only challenges like the ongoing pandemic, but also staff shortages and more. Event safety is always a major concern, but it has taken on an extra urgency this year, and with that in mind, the Event Safety Alliance has announced the agenda for its 2022 Event Safety Summit. Presented by Take1 Insurance and Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the hybrid in-person and virtual 3-day event will take place March 22-24, 2022 on the campus of Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

The current agenda includes:

Insurance: It’s the Common Policy Exclusions and Limitations That Will Hurt You

Training Basics for Basic training – How to Develop a Training and Education Program

Role, Not Rank: ICS for Live Events Tabletop

Get Out: Science, Design, and Decisions that Impact Event Evacuation

To The Bridge! Event Control Room Design & Operations.

Where Have All the Workers Gone? The Labor Shortage and What One Can Do About It

Codes, Standards, and Reasonable Safety Practices for the Event Industry

Sexual Harassment Policy Development Workshop

In My Shoes: Accessibility in Practice

“What the Truck” Everything you need to know about event trucking safety on-site and in route!

Demos, Discos, and Dive Bars: Applying a Harm Reduction Approach to Event Safety

Extinguishing Fires at Live Events

Risk Identity: Why Most People Don’t See or Say Something About Safety Hazards

Starting from Scratch: Designing Safe Event Sites from the Ground Up

Hackers Everywhere! Cyber Security for Live Events

Leveraging Technology to Create a Proactive Safety Culture

“This year’s agenda really does reflect the times we live in and the complex challenges that confront everyone involved in the production and staging of live events,” said Event Safety Alliance president Jim Digby. “From traditional safety concerns to the health and weather threats that have become part of the modern event industry, this year’s agenda is going to take a serious look at all of the things that live event professionals really need to plan for as part of a complete event safety plan.”

Echoing those comments, Take1 Insurance Senior Vice President & Program Director Scott Carroll emphasized that, “As an insurance provider, safety must be the number one consideration of everyone involved in event production. Nothing takes priority over considering every possible threat and having a contingency plan in place to mitigate against those threats. Together with Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, we are proud to be the co-presenting sponsors of this vital annual industry event.”

Since 2014, the Event Safety Summit has brought together professionals from around the globe and across the entertainment, sports, and corporate event industries to discuss all aspects of safety, security, and health at live events. Featuring a diverse lineup of presentations, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, the Event Safety Summit provides attendees with actionable ideas, enables collaboration with and communication among like-minded professionals, and sends attendees home with new motivation to put life safety first in their daily work.