Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarships Announced

Lemoyne, PA (August 24, 2022)—The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA), in partnership with Shure Incorporated, has announced the 2022 recipients of the second annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship, which is offered annually to students worldwide who are pursuing an education in professional audio.

The 2022 Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship recipients are Emma Brooks from Berklee College of Music and Dennis Freeman from Middle Tennessee State University (each returning for the second year) and Benjamin Nix-Bradley from CSU Northridge (in his first year as recipient).

Brooks and Freeman each share that the scholarship has aided their education over the past year. “This was a great year to network, meet new friends and I’m glad to have had the opportunity to do so,” said Freeman. “The Mark Brunner Scholarship helped give me that freedom.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to PAMA and Shure for their continued support of my audio education and career,” shared Brooks. “Their dedication to honoring Mark’s legacy of service is inspiring, I am grateful to be connected with such wonderful organizations as I complete my final year at Berklee.”

New-for-2022 recipient Nix-Bradley remarked, “The Mark Brunner Scholarship helps me recognize how my passion for music and technology is valuable for future projects in entertainment and education. This honor tells me I am on the right track. Thank you for supporting my academic and professional goals.”

On behalf of PAMA, Chris Regan, chair of the board of directors, stated, “For the second straight year, we have been able to honor the legacy of Mark Brunner with awarding assistance to the next generation of audio professionals. We are pleased to once again help Emma Brooks and Dennis Freeman with their pursuits, and to add Benjamin Nix-Bradley to the roster of young talent receiving this scholarship. Mark had a passion for mentorship, and he would certainly be proud of these recipients. We thank Shure for partnering with PAMA on this scholarship and for making it possible.”

“Mark would have been proud to see the way PAMA has supported these students,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure. “Helping build the next generation of leaders in this industry was a passion of his, and I am glad we are able to make this mission continue to thrive.”

A former president of PAMA (2011-2013), Brunner provided a voice to the direction of PAMA and its role in advancing the professional audio industry. Brunner joined Shure in 1989 and during his tenure held several key positions, including director of advertising and managing director of the musical instrument and touring sound business unit. Most recently, he was vice president of global corporate and government relations, where he worked on numerous industry issues, including the FCC rules for wireless device operation/frequency, spectrum allocation, and lobbied to protect the wireless microphone market sector. Additionally, he was a prominent member of The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Manufacturers Council, where he frequently shared his views on legislative wireless white space and broadband issues as well as other related industry matters.

Individuals and companies interested in supporting the Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship fund may donate via the PAMA website. PAMA is appreciative of all donations that honor Brunner’s legacy and support students pursuing careers in the professional audio industry.