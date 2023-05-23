Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship Nears Deadline

Applications for the third annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship are due by May 31.

Lemoyne, PA (May 22, 2023)— The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) in partnership with Shure Incorporated is once again hold its annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship for students worldwide who are pursuing an education in professional audio. The deadline for this year’s edition is May 31, 2023.

Mark Brunner, a long-time Shure executive, PAMA Board founding member and leading voice in the audio community, had an passion for education and mentorship throughout his career. A former President of PAMA from 2011-2013, Brunner provided a consistent voice to the strategic implementation of various PAMA activities. During his tenure at Shure, he held several key positions, including Director of Advertising, Managing Director of the Musical Instrument and Touring Sound business unit, and Vice President of Global Corporate & Government Relations.

During his tenure at Shure, Brunner lobbied for the FCC rules for wireless device operation/frequency, spectrum allocation, and protecting the wireless microphone market sector. Additionally, he was a prominent member of The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing Manufacturer Council.

Named in his honor, the $2,000 scholarships are targeted to recipients following their passion for audio in an accredited audio program. PAMA and Shure are specifically interested to learn how the applicants plan to share their knowledge with others in a manner consistent with Brunner’s legacy.