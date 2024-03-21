Meyer Sound Acquires Jonathan Deans-Led Startup

Berkeley, CA (March 20, 2024)—Fortifying its continued presence in theatrical sound, Meyer Sound has acquired Audio Rhapsody, a startup founded by noted sound designer Jonathan Deans.

The budding audio software company was purchased with an eye towards it developing next-generation audio show control software for Meyer’s Nadia network-based digital audio platform. “I founded Audio Rhapsody to build tools that remove the silos and barriers to creativity that are inherent in theatrical sound design systems and processes,” said Deans, “and I’m so thrilled to complete that journey with a team of people who share the same passion.”

Along with Deans comes other partners, many with existing ties to Meyer Sound already. Deans will become Meyer Sound’s Senior Specialist, Theatrical Production Systems, while Grammy and Thea Award winner Jason Rauhoff, a former Meyer Sound employee, joins as Product Manager, Theatrical Production Systems. Rob Mele, also previously with Meyer Sound, assumes the role of Application Architect, Theatrical Production Systems, contributing to the software development team. Michael Kroll joins as Visual Designer, Theatrical Production Systems. Audio Rhapsody’s Mike Tracey will remain an independent advisor.

It’s not the first time Deans has sold a company; Meyer Sound acquired Deans’ Level Control Systems in 2005, leading to an expansion of its digital solutions. His connection to Meyer Sound stretches back to 1978 when he met founders John and Helen Meyer while working on a production of Evita using a Meyer-designed JM-3 loudspeaker. Decades later, Deans now has multiple Tony and Drama Desk award nominations to his name, he has contributed to hundreds of productions spanning Broadway, the West End, and beyond and crafted soundscapes for 15 Cirque du Soleil productions.

“We’ve always admired Jonathan’s unique and exceptional vision, so this new chapter holds immense value for us,” said Helen Meyer. “Jonathan isn’t just a new employee; he’s a dear friend. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the Meyer Sound family, and we are eager to embark on this journey together.”