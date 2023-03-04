Meyer Sound 2100-LFC — Product of the Week

Fresh off the production line from the folks at Meyer Sound is the 2100-LFC, a powered subwoofer employing a single 21-inch driver delivering a frequency response from 125 Hz down to 30 Hz. The 2100-LFC was designed to integrate easily with and extend the range of the company’s Panther series of loudspeakers, via ground-stacked or flown deployment.

The 21-inch, long-excursion driver in the 2100-LFC features four voice coils and was engineered to rival the performance of dual 18-inch drivers, while allowing a more compact and lighter (up to 20%) package that facilitates a more efficient truck pack.

Built-in Class-D amplification reduces power requirements, lowering long-term costs in permanent installations. The 2100-LFC’s self-powered system includes active cooling for the amplifier, as well as for the driver magnet and voice coil assembly, ensuring linear response under high-power operation.

The 2100-LFC combined with Panther is the first large-scale, full-bandwidth line array system to offer Milan-protocol digital audio with comprehensive monitoring telemetry connected directly to each individual loudspeaker. When used with Meyer Sound’s new Nebra connection and monitoring software, the network enables fast system configuration and comprehensive monitoring of all system parameters.

The 2100-LFC cabinet is constructed from premium multi-ply birch with a powder-coated, stamped steel grille and low-turbulence ports. Rear-panel connections for AC power (Neutrik powerCON TRUE1 TOP), analog audio input (Neutrik XLR 3-pin TOP) and digital audio input (Neutrik etherCON TOP) are weather-proof for safe operation under adverse conditions.

The cabinet can be deployed in ground-stacked, flown and cardioid configurations using the MRK-2100 rigging kit. Cabinet dimensions are 24H x 42.13W x 26.45D (inches), and the 2100-LFC weighs in at 235 pounds.