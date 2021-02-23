Meyer Sound Debuts Ultra Reflex System

Meyer Sound has introduced Ultra Reflex, a patent-pending solution for optimum reproduction of discrete screen-channel audio on large-scale direct view (“emissive”) video displays.

The complete system for each screen channel comprises a high-frequency component reflecting off the screen that is coupled seamlessly with a direct-radiating, low-frequency component through proprietary acoustical designs, DSP technologies and optimization techniques. The result is full-bandwidth reproduction together with extremely low distortion, pinpoint directionality, and extraordinarily flat amplitude and phase response for tonal accuracy.

Audio challenges have inhibited wider acceptance of larger direct view displays because, unlike with acoustically transmissive projection screens, loudspeakers cannot be located directly behind the visual image. Placing screen channel loudspeakers around the display perimeter compromises uniformity of coverage, stability of image localization, and overall audio fidelity. The Ultra Reflex solution preserves the audio advantages of a behind-screen system while also improving breadth of coverage for a wider “sweet spot” in the viewing space.

“The introduction of direct view displays in the cinema industry created the need for a unique solution for LCR screen channels,” says Miles Rogers, Meyer Sound business development manager, cinema & content creation markets. “Ultra Reflex is the culmination of prediction software, loudspeaker technologies, and the lifelong vision of John Meyer to create solutions for the most demanding audio professionals.”

For the initial launch period, the Ultra Reflex solution is paired with Sony’s Crystal LED, which incorporate MicroLED with the company’s unique LED control and signal processing technology, offering a contrast ratio of more than 1,000,000:1, high brightness, a wide viewing angle and wide color gamut.

The first joint installation for the two technologies is at a reference-level screening room and lab on the Netflix campus in Los Angeles. Designed to replicate both critical viewing and audio mixing, as well as accommodate VIP screenings, the room features a 17 x 9-foot HDR-capable 4K Crystal LED from Sony. Proprietary DSP for optimization is supplied by a GALAXY 816 Network Platform.

The screen channels are part of a complete Dolby Atmos system that has quickly recallable snapshots for theatrical or 9.1.6 home entertainment playback modes. The balance of the system comprises a total of 37 self-powered Meyer Sound cinema loudspeakers, including HMS Series lateral and overhead surround loudspeakers bolstered by USW-210P subwoofers for surround bass management and X-400C cinema subwoofers with VLFC very-low-frequency control elements for bass management and LFE.