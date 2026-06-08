Meyer Sound Opens Manufacturing Facility for China Pro-Audio Market

Berkeley, CA (June 8, 2026)—Answering China’s rising demand for performing arts center, theater and live venue audio systems, Meyer Sound is opening a new, 4,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in Shanghai. The subsidiary is wholly owned by Meyer Sound and will produce a number of the company’s loudspeaker products exclusively for the China market.

“The new factory will significantly accelerate Meyer Sound’s momentum in one of the world’s most active markets for live sound and the performing arts,” says senior vice president John McMahon. “This facility is about supporting the next phase of that growth.” China is Meyer Sound’s largest market for Panther line arrays outside the United States, with sales led by distributor Shanghai Broad Future.

The Shanghai facility will produce a variety of products, including Panther and the 2100-LFC low-frequency control element, adding the new Tigra line array and 1800-LFC later this year.

All products built in the Shanghai facility will be assembled following the same processes and quality control standards used in Meyer Sound’s Berkeley, CA homebase.

The site will be staffed across product assembly, quality control and finance functions, and that team will be supported by Meyer Sound staff from its global headquarters, who will lead initial training and ensure products and processes meet the company’s standards.