MIDI Association Gears Up for NAMM 2024

Anaheim, CA (January 10, 2024)—Last year may have been the 40th anniversary of MIDI, but the versatile technology is just getting started. Proving that easily, the MIDI Association will present four full days of activity focused on the new MIDI 2.0 standard at the NAMM Show 2024.

From 10:30 AM to 6 PM every day at Booth 10302 at the front of Hall A, The MIDI Association will offer sessions for MIDI users and MIDI developers, as well as sessions focused on four core initiatives: the MIDI Innovation Awards, the IASIG (Interactive Game Audio), MIDI In Music Education, and the Music Accessibility Standard.

There is a lot going on in the world of MIDI these days. Companies including Apple, Korg, Native Instruments, Roland, and Synthogy (Ivory) have released MIDI 2.0 products into the market. The new Open Source Windows Driver (funded by AMEI, the Japanese MIDI organization) and the new Open Source Microsoft APIs are in the hands of MIDI 2.0 developers. The MIDI Association will pass five new Profiles specifications and will also launch a brand-new website just days before the Winter NAMM show.

The MIDI Association booth is larger than in years past and divided into displays of MIDI 2.0 products, a MIDI Showcase stage for presentations/performances, and an area focused on MIDI In Music Education, Music Accessibility Standard, and Interactive Audio Special Interest Groups. More than 75% of the booth is dedicated to a 50-seat audience space, with each seat equipped with a set of wireless headphones to enable guests to comfortably watch and listen to The MIDI Association’s presentations and performances. At yes, there will be performances, including sets by DeLaurentis, Ellis Hall, Jordan Rudess and Cory Pesaturo.