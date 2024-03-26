2024 MIDI Innovation Awards Submissions Open

Music Hackspace, the MIDI Association and NAMM have announced that submissions are open for the 2024 MIDI Innovation Awards.

Aliso Viejo, CA (March 25, 2024)—Music Hackspace, the MIDI Association and NAMM have announced that submissions are open for the 2024 MIDI Innovation Awards.

The MIDI Innovation Awards provides musicians and inventors around the world with an opportunity to present their ideas, as well as win prizes, including exhibition space at the 2025 NAMM Show, Music China 2024 and Synthfest Sheffield 2024, as well as significant support from the MIDI Association for the development of MIDI 2.0 prototypes.

Open to individuals, artists, and companies who work with MIDI to build innovative products or interactive experiences, the MIDI Innovation Awards are classified into five unique categories: commercial hardware products, commercial software products, prototypes and non-commercial hardware products, prototypes and non-commercial software products, and artistic/visual project or installation.

The awards welcome entries from, but not limited to: MIDI instruments, controllers, software, art installation, MIDI peripherals, I/O boxes, lighting systems, automated systems and more.

A jury is being assembled to represent the wider music industry and its many facets, including artists, engineers and innovators. Entries will be judged on four attributes: innovation, inspiring and novel qualities, interoperability and practical/commercial viability.

NAMM, Music China, and SynthFest UK are among the prize partners who will showcase the winner’s products. Entering the competition is free, and registration is open until May 18.

MIDI has been at the center of music technology innovation since 1983, and MIDI 2.0 is poised to build on MIDI 1.0’s global success. To further MIDI’s development and artistic impact, the fourth edition of the MIDI Innovation Awards continues to acknowledge MIDI innovation.

Innovators are invited to submit their entries by visiting: https://www.midi.org/awards-submit.