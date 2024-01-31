Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2024, Part 3
The conclusion of our NAMM 2024 photos finds us neck deep in deep tech, with some of the most eye-catching gear at the show.
At NAMM 2024, ACC North was one busy place!
Anaheim, CA (January 30, 2024)—The conclusion of our
NAMM 2024 photos finds us neck deep in deep tech, with some of the most eye-catching gear at the show. We’ll have plenty more to say about NAMM in the days to come, but for now, let’s revel in the show that was. Don’t pass up Parts 1 and 2!
Audio pros were transfixed by the massive, 500 Series-packed custom console on display at the Wolff Audio booth.
Out at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage, everything was captured with DPA mics, and to highlight that, the erstwhile mic company was hosting tours of the stage and broadcast mixing area, where visitors could see what mics were being used and how they were being set up on stage, and then go to the mix truck to hear the results. This was just one of the multiple DPA bundles on-hand for miking.
Heritage Audio brought along its new i73 Pro line of audio interfaces, announced just prior to NAMM.
Just a few of the many mics on display at Warm Audio were (l-r) the WA-47jr., WA-14, WA-87 R2 and WA-8000.
The Sony booth was packed throughout NAMM with pros on panels and in the audience.
Sessiondesk had numerous examples of its sleek studio furniture on display.
Sennheiser introduced its new HD 490 mixing headphones at NAMM, where they garnered a lot of attention. Check out our Real-World Review of them.
Pillars of PMCs greeted visitors at the monitor company’s booth.
Previews of oeksound’s upcoming Bloom plug-in drew crowds throughout the show.
Over in the main halls, Ashdown Engineering’s sister company Meters Headphones was showing off a variety of its cool OV-1 headphones, which feature working VU meters in the ear cups.
Mackie launched a bunch of new products, including the DLX Creator XS. The unit features two Onyx80 mic preamps with up to 80 dB of gain and two headphone outputs.
Celestion had speakers, IRs and more to show, plus a touch of home so that visitors could literally ‘get on board’ with the brand.
Neumann’s MT 48 interface now has Monitor Mission—essentially an app that turns it into a top-shelf monitor controller with scads of features.
At Yamaha’s massive display area, not only was top tech on display, but also Prince’s custom purple piano.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.