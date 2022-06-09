The NAMM Foundation Announces MIDI Fund

The NAMM Foundation and the MIDI Association have announced the MIDI Fund to aid development of a MIDI curriculum and certification program.

Los Angeles, CA (June 9, 2022)—The NAMM Foundation and the MIDI Association have announced the MIDI Fund, a new donor-advised fund in The NAMM Foundation, which launches with the initial development of a MIDI curriculum and certification program.

The MIDI Fund will support projects and programs that advance engagement in music-making and the varied and unique options to make, create and explore music made possible by MIDI, the Musical Instrument Digital Interface that allows musical instruments to connect to computers, tablets, cell phones and each other.

For the past several years, the MIDI Association has delivered programs for the public benefit. Between 2020 and 2021, the MIDI Association raised $50,000 and donated that money to the Children’s Music Fund, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides music therapy programs to children affected by chronic conditions or life-altering illnesses, to help them on their journey towards a better quality of life.

The MIDI Association had planned to create its own 501(c)3 to focus on these and other projects for the public benefit. However, at the recommendation of NAMM president and CEO Joe Lamond, and with the help of NAMM Foundation executive director Mary Luehrsen, this move enables the MIDI Association to avail itself of the considerable experience and administrative resources of the NAMM Foundation.

The first major project the MIDI Fund is focusing on is the development of a MIDI curriculum and certification program to raise awareness about MIDI in education at secondary and post-secondary schools, and for manufacturer and reseller staff members. Current work includes the establishment of standardized, readily/publicly available MIDI education content and the creation, launch and active management of a MIDI certification program.