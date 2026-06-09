Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2026, Part 2

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened over the past 12 months—from some of the world’s top studio designers.

In Mix’s “Class Of” annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe. Text by Steve Harvey.

DON’T MISS PART 1!

Electric Feel Miami | Miami, Fla.

WSDG, David Molho

Opened in April 2026 in Miami’s Wynwood district, the new facility serves as the new headquarters for Electric Feel Entertainment, a multi-faceted management, publishing and label company founded by CEO Austin Rosen. Spanning three floors, the complex encompasses recording studios, offices, listening environments and artist-focused hospitality, with acoustics and AV design developed collaboratively by Electric Feel’s Danielle Engen and Nick Mac, and WSDG’s David Molho, Sergio Molho, Silvia Molho, Leandro Kirjner, Federico Paez and John Storyk. The Jade Room is centered on the first SSL Oracle console deployed in the U.S., with Genelec 1236A mains and Dolby Atmos monitoring. The Onyx Room houses an SSL AWS 948 ∂elta with a Symphonic Acoustics V15 main stereo system and Genelec 8361A secondary monitors.

Both rooms were developed through advanced modeling and simulation, with six distinct acoustic treatment topologies, including a 13-foot rear-wall fractal diffuser alongside perforated, micro-perforated and slotted panels, concealed behind acoustically transparent fabric.

Grey Area Studios | N. Hollywood, Calif.

Haverstick Designs, Gavin Haverstick

The design team of Gavin Haverstick, Tracy Roberts and Alex Harris created a versatile, ground-up facility for music producer Erik Ron in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Opened in September 2025, it encompasses a control room, live room, isolation booth and production room. All sound isolation construction and custom acoustical treatments, including integrated lighting, were executed by Built By Rosetone.

Production equipment, supplied by James Good at Vintage King, includes in-wall ATC SCM110 Pro monitors and near-field Genelec 8341A speakers with a Grace m905 controller and racks of outboard gear.

Residential Studio (Keshi) | Houston, Texas

Russ Berger Design Group

RBDG team members Mark Hornsby, Russ Berger, Nathan Heironimus, Michael Kapinus and Richard Schrag, in consultation with Sweetwater’s Mike Picotte and Charlie Kim, who provided system design, collaborated on this flexible facility for Houston-based artist Keshi above his three-car garage. His hands-on production style and technical understanding shaped many of the design decisions. The space was designed as a cohesive hub for writing, recording, mixing and everyday living, reflecting a broader industry trend, RBDG says, in which artists seek to balance creativity, practicality and cost-efficiency within the home. Rather than relying solely on heavy absorption, the design incorporates a combination of absorption, diffusion and reflection to create a natural and accurate listening environment. Visually, the studio departs from the stereotypical high-tech aesthetic often associated with home studios. Studio equipment includes Apple Logic, ATC SCM45A Pro monitors, a Danley TDS subwoofer and high-quality converters and controllers.

Le Nest Studios | Orange County, Calif.

JSX Audio

Le Nest Studios is a private recording environment designed, permitted and managed by JSX Audio that began as an ADU attached to the client’s home but was planned for eventual transformation into a studio. JSX Audio performed extensive acoustic modeling for the interior treatment strategy of the 550-sq.-ft. live room, 240-sq.-ft. control room and 30-sq.- ft. amp closet. Low-voltage system design and layout were developed in partnership with Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins and the Advanced Systems Group team, who also led installation and commissioning. A primary challenge was fitting the client’s collection of boutique analog gear into the available space, aligning equipment placement with the patchbay to ensure logical signal flow and efficient daily operation. The studio features a 24-channel Hum Audio N-Trophy all discrete analog console with custom mods by Hum and ATC SCM150ASL Pro monitors tuned by JSX Audio.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR PART THREE!