Recording Academy Announces Special Merit Award Honorees

Santa Monica, CA (January 2, 2025)—The Recording Academy has announced the recipients of its 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award and Technical Grammy Award, which will return during Grammy Week on Feb. 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Frankie Beverly, The Clash, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Prince, Roxanne Shante and Frankie Valli are the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees. Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns and Tania León are the Trustees Award recipients. Dr. Leo Beranek is the Technical Grammy Award honoree. Sponsored by Budweiser, the event will celebrate the honorees’ outstanding contributions to the recording field

The Technical Grammy Award is presented by vote of the Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees and ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to individuals and/or companies/organizations/institutions who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field.

The late Dr. Leo Beranek, this year’s Technical Grammy honoree, was a renowned American acoustician, inventor, professor and entrepreneur whose expertise laid the foundation for modern acoustical engineering, particularly in noise control and concert hall acoustics. He authored 12 books, including the classic Acoustics, which became a cornerstone reference for both students and professional engineers. Dr. Beranek’s groundbreaking work in the 1940s at Harvard University’s Electro-Acoustic Laboratory led to the development of the anechoic chamber, a revolutionary space designed to absorb all reflections of sound and isolate external noise, allowing the gathering of uncompromised acoustic data. Renowned for his expertise, he served as an acoustical consultant for concert halls around the world, including Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Among his many accolades, Beranek received the National Medal of Science, the nation’s highest honor for achievements in science and technology, awarded by President George W. Bush.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.

The Trustees Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording.