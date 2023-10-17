NAB BEIT Conference Calls for Proposals

The NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference is looking for technical papers and panel sessions.

Washington, DC (October 17, 2023)—The NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) Conference, taking place April 13-16, 2024 at NAB Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center, is now accepting proposals for technical papers and panel sessions.

The BEIT Conference at NAB Show is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, technology managers and developers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and distributors, consultants, researchers and R&D engineers. The conference focuses on technical issues facing today’s media professionals with an emphasis on the evolution of technology for radio, television, digital and the broader media and IT ecosystem. Papers and session proposals may be submitted online through the 2024 BEIT Call for Papers and Panels portal.

Selected papers will be presented during the conference and are eligible for inclusion in the official “Proceedings of the 2024 NAB BEIT Conference.”

Proposals explaining the underlying technologies used in new broadcast products or services will be considered. Proposals submitted for the purpose of promoting company products or services will not be accepted.

The deadline for proposals is November 3, 2023. Submissions accepted for presentation will be notified by January 19, 2024.

NAB is partnering with several organizations that serve on the NAB BEIT Conference Program Committee including IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (IEEE BTS), North American Broadcasters Association (NABA), Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE).

Industry veteran Ling Ling Sun, chief technology officer at Nebraska Public Media, is serving as chair of the Committee. Sun was among the “Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology of 2022” announced by “Women We Admire” and is a 2019 National Technology Leadership Award honoree by Broadcast & Cable.