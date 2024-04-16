Seen on the Scene: NAB 2024, Day 1
The NAB Show is underway once again in Las Vegas; here's some of what we've seen on the show floor this year!
Las Vegas, NV (April 16, 2024)—
The NAB Show is always a blast, drawing pros and manufacturers from across the broadcast, media and entertainment industries, all coming together to see the latest gear, discuss the latest trends (AI anyone?), and plan out the future, both short and long-term. This year’s edition—the 101 st year—is expecting an estimated 65,000 registered attendees to visit the show at the Las Vegas Convention Center—pros from 162 countries across six continents. Mix is in the mix onsite, and here’s just some of what we’ve seen.
This year’s show is spread across the Center, South and West halls, and the joint was jumping even just an hour after opening on Sunday morning, seen here.
Sound Devices took the wraps off its upcoming entry into the live sound market with the first official showing of its upcoming wireless vocal mic. Expected to launch later this year, the mic will draw from the company’s longstanding experience and technology in the TV/Film recording field.
Prism Sound is showing its Dream ADA-128 conversion system, which delivers up to 128 channels of A/D D/A conversion for use in music recording, postproduction, broadcast and more.
Tascam’s SonicView24 is on view at the company’s NAB Show booth, outfitted with the brand-new IF-ST2110 expansion card, enabling SMPTE ST 2110 networking on Sonicview mixing consoles.
DiGiCo’s Quantum lineup is on full display at the company’s booth, along with gear from recent acquisition Fourier Audio.
A selection of Audio-Technica shotgun mics are part of the display at A-T’s booth, highlighting its partnership with MotoAmerica and underlining the company’s new rental program for broadcast audio systems.
Allen & Heath has a number of its consoles onhand at the show, including the new Avantis Solo, to highlight the variety of ways they can be used in a variety of installation applications.
…And it wouldn’t be NAB without walking by outrageously cool cars outrageously outfitted with camera cranes. Come back tomorrow to catch more of what we’ve seen on the show floor!
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.