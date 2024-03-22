Clear-Com Eyes Comms Solutions for NAB 2024

Alameda, CA (March 22, 2024)—Clear-Com will highlight its latest communications solutions at the 2024 NAB Show, including virtual, wireless and cabled products.

Available as monthly or yearly subscriptions, Clear-Com’s scalable Gen-IC virtual intercom service provides cloud-powered intercom to content creators and productions. Gen-IC Essential supports Clear-Com’s virtual intercom clients, Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client provide dedicated talk listen and level controls per channel enabling virtual intercom deployments without dedicated hardware. Gen-IC Premium adds interfacing to a hardware intercom system through Clear-Com’s range of LQ Series IP interfaces to 2-wire, 4-wire, GPIO and SIP, all configured by the CCM browser interface.

Clear-Com’s EQUIP wireless intercom system eases communication in industrial settings. EQUIP offers connectivity for up to 40 headsets per system using up to 4 remote transceivers that can be placed for capacity and coverage. Its full-duplex communication capability allows simultaneous two-way conversations, aiding productivity. NFC pairing and voice alerts aids setup, while a user-friendly touchscreen interface enablesmonitoring and configuration.

The HelixNet HXII-DPL Powerline Device enables HelixNet to further adapt to existing cabling infrastructure. Serving as an update to HelixNet Intercom User Stations, this compact device integrates with both Arcadia Central Station and legacy HMS-4X Main Station. By leveraging existing 3-pin XLR cabling, the HXII-DPL facilitates connectivity through passive cabling allowing multiple stations to operate on a single line with digital quality of service.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show will be held from April 13 to April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV.