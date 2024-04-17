Your browser is out-of-date!

Seen on the Scene: NAB 2024, Day 2

The NAB Show is underway once again in Las Vegas; here's some of what we've seen on the show floor this year!

By Clive Young ⋅

Las Vegas, NV (April 17, 2024)—The NAB Show is always a blast, drawing pros and manufacturers from across the broadcast, media and entertainment industries, all coming together to see the latest gear, discuss the latest trends (AI anyone?), and plan out the future, both short and long-term. This year’s edition—the 101st year—is expecting an estimated 65,000 registered attendees to visit the show at the Las Vegas Convention Center—pros from 162 countries across six continents. Mix is in the mix onsite, and here’s just some of what we’ve seen (Don’t miss Day 1!)

Visitors were greeted by construction well underway as the LVCC is currently renovating North Hall.
Studer is showing its Vista Bravo console, among many other offerings.
Following its acquisition last year at AES by DiGiCo, Fourier Audio is onhand at the Audiotonix booth with its transform.engine live plug-in host.
Radioman Clipper is a mobile and web audio production platform that supports mobile app environments, virtual browser-based production, and media asset management in the cloud.
Calrec has its consoles on display for all to discover more about…
…and some clever Lego editions of them as well!
Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

