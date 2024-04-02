SSL to Show New System T Options at NAB

Las Vegas, NV (April 2, 2024)—Solid State Logic will showcase its new Control App (TCA), a virtualized control solution, as well as new hardware for its System T range at the 2024 NAB Show.

Virtualized control—or the use of software control interfaces—is a key component in the development of remote and distributed broadcast production models. SSL says that its TCA aids new system design possibilities, aiming to provide broadcasters with production and operational advantages, as well as economic efficiencies. ​

​TCA is a software interface that enables operators to control every aspect of System T’s mixing, routing, processing and monitoring from as little as a touchscreen. TCA directly controls System T’s DSP and is compatible with all new and existing Tempest Engines, including virtualized cloud-based processing.​

​TCA can run on a local PC, a virtual machine on a shared server or in the cloud without a compromise in operation, according to the manufacturer, whether TCA is deployed in centralized or decentralized production models, controlling hardware or virtualized processing. Reportedly any combination of System T hardware and software control interfaces can be used across the entire system, as all System T control interfaces offer a unified operator experience.

Additional hardware control can be integrated with TCA when needed. For instance, operator positions requiring fader tile(s) can be incorporated into furniture for studio installations or deployed in flypacks for remote applications. TCA can also provide a solution for backup systems and compact or second-operator positions.