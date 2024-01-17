NAMM Show 2024: Studio Recording and Mixing

The NAMM Show has become the place to learn about new technologies and creative techniques in the recording studio.

Anaheim, CA—Over the past decade, following the construction of the ACC North Hall as a home for studio and live sound manufacturers, The NAMM Show has emerged as the premier North American event for the professional recording industry. It makes sense. With 100,000 musicians, producers and engineers in town, coupled with the evolution of the personal studio and the lower cost of entry to achieve high-quality sound, Anaheim has become the place to learn about new technologies and new creative techniques in the studio.

That blend of talent and technology will be on display across the show floor, as exhibitors have learned that if they schedule A-list engineers and producers to speak in their booths, the crowds show up. Mix With the Masters has been a mainstay over the years, and PMC has made big splashes with its Dolby Atmos studio and auto demos. But you can also find expert panel discussions each year at Dolby, Avid, SSL, Neumann, Apogee, Sony and others.

One example this year? Genelec has been all about immersive audio for a decade now, and this year, it will be debuting its new UNIO audio monitoring platform and 8381A point source main monitor, while also hosting discussions throughout the three days with engineers/producers such as George Massenburg, Chuck Ainlay, Richard Devine, Bob Clearmountain, Nathan East, Frank Filipetti, Sylvia Massy, Rich Chycki and others.

If you don’t have the time to make it to all the sessions and panels in the upper-floor suites, be sure to take the time to stop by those on the floor. Where else do regular folks have a chance to rub elbows with and learn directly from the audio industry’s top creative talents?

Audio education has become a major focus of NAMM. On the floor, that’s evident in its longtime association with The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which will be parked on the show floor in Hall A throughout the show. Guests will have the chance to walk through the new rolling Dolby Atmos mix studio inside and discover the impressive work the organization does throughout the year, giving many people their first studio experience.

Meanwhile, the 39th Annual TEC Awards will take place at NAMM on Thursday, January 25, recognizing the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games and multimedia. At the ceremony, RZA will be presented with the 2026 NAMM Innovation Award.

While the show floor draws immediate attention, with its noise and displays and lines wrapping around booths, it’s the panels, presentations and demos upstairs and in the suites where attendees can get a glimpse into the future of audio recording—everything from studio design to the coming of artificial intelligence. Sessions of interest to studio and recording professionals include:

Studio Design Part 1: Principles and Practice—Past, Present & Future (Thursday, January 25, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., Room 202AB). Panelists: John Storyk, Larry Crane, Jimmy Douglass, Maxime Le Guil, Elliot Scheiner.

Studio Design, Part 2: Designing for Transferability—New Acoustic Analysis Tools (Thursday, January 25, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Room 202AB). Panelists: John Storyk, Dr. Peter D’Antonio.

TEC Tracks: The Art of Mixing. (Thursday, January 25, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.). Panelists: Mark Everton Gray, Matt Wallace, Steve Baltin

TEC Tracks: Chris Lord-Alge on Commanding Your Career (Thursday, January 25, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

TEC Tracks: Pensado’s Place Residency at NAMM. (Thursday, January 25, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.). Panelists: Dave Pensado, Herb Trawick

TEC Tracks: Same As It Never Was—The Changing Role of the Producer in the Post-Majors Era. (Friday, January 26, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.) Panelists: Daniel Keller, Ross Hogarth, Mark Needham, Jack Douglas, Adam Moseley, Erik Zobler, Mark Needham.

TEC Tracks: Audio for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. (Friday, January 26, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.). Panelist: Joshua Rogosin

The Studio of the Future and Music Production: Technological Advancements and Insights From Leading Engineers and Producers. (Friday, January 26, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.). Panelists: Rob Christie , Brian Malouf , Sean Phelan , Aubry “BIG JUICE” Delaine

TEC Tracks: Mixing a Hit—Matty Green on Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” (Saturday, January 27, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.). Panelist: Dr. Dave Tough

Keltner and Kootch: The Session Masters With Mr. Bonzai. (Friday, January 26, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.). Panelists: David Goggin, Jim Keltner, Danny Kortchmar

This is just a small sampling of the opportunities to learn more about studio and recording technologies and techniques. Be sure to consult your NAMM app for more.