Solid State Logic Set for NAMM Show 2024

Solid State Logic will have a little -- or a lot -- for everyone at this year's NAMM Show, bringing along all its latest advances in the recording, post production and live sound realms.

With its consoles, plug-ins, interfaces, rackmount gear, desktop solutions and more used in all corners of the recording, live sound and post-production worlds, Solid State Logic always has something going on—and the NAMM Show tends to be a great place for the company to tell people about it! This year’s convention will see SSL showcase many of its best-known products while also introducing new updates and more at booth 18301.

Of particular note, SSL will unveil an update to its SSL 360° software platform, promising significant enhancements to the capabilities of the UC1 controller. In addition to its range of DAW and plug-in controllers, SSL will also be featuring the new multi-channel microphone pre/interface, Pure Drive Quad and Octo, both of which are making their NAMM debut.

Meanwhile, the Origin 16 in-line analog console will also be on hand, coupled with a UF8 controller to illustrate an integrated hybrid music production package that can accommodate anyone’s preferred workflow.

Elsewhere at the booth, the live side of SSL will be on display as the company demonstrates its flagship L650 console and latest software, as well as a selection of Network I/O, all geared towards the live sound market.

SSL also plans to have guest presenters and competitions, so make sure to stop by and check it out.