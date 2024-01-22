Blog: How To NAMM

Most trade shows try hard to be “fun,” but the NAMM Show doesn’t have to try—it simply is. Seeing all the latest audio gear, instruments, concerts, artists and more while you’re surrounded by thousands of fellow music and audio geeks is a unique, special thing. You can’t beat it—but you can take full advantage of it, so here’s some things to keep in mind.

PLAN THAT NAMM, MAN—Before you go, download the NAMM Show+ app; it’ll help you find all the companies, educational panels, concerts, artist appearances and more that you’ll want to check out. Know where your mustsee exhibitors are in advance; the Anaheim Convention Center is a massive place and getting through the crowds is not a speedy process, so you’ll want to have a plan of attack before you go to the Show.

BEAT THE BADGE LINE—You register in advance, you make your plan, you get to the show…and you wait in line for what feels like forever in order to pick up your badge. But you don’t have to! Pick up your badge early; you can get your badge printed in Hall E or ACC North Level 2 up to two days before the show actually starts, and the wait time then is usually nil. Start your NAMM Show right by waltzing through security with your badge instead of waiting around for one.

B.Y.O.B. (BRING YOUR OWN BAG)—You’re gonna get stuff at the NAMM Show: business cards, brochures, guitar picks, swag of every shape and size, and, if you’re lucky, maybe even contest prize or two. No matter what, you’ll need a comfortable bag to carry it all in, and while there are plenty of exhibitors with giveaway bags, you’ll want something that you know can get crammed full of stuff without ripping apart. Remember that security will be checking your bag on the way in, so leave stupid stuff at home and don’t forget to bring your phone charger.

NAB THAT SHURE SHIRT—Speaking of swag, it’s always fun to score a free t-shirt, and Shure’s usually have cool designs that you’ll want to wear in real life. Get on the fast-moving line at their booth early to grab one before they run out for the day.

PRO AUDIO: IT’S NOT JUST FOR ACC NORTH—Most of the show’s pro audio exhibitors are located in ACC North adjacent to the convention center…but not all of them. Check those maps, because you’ll find everything from in-ear monitors to studio furniture to DJ gear to software to cable manufacturers to you-name-it in the main convention halls.

LEVEL UP—Don’t forget the upper levels of the main convention center, too. Not only are there more exhibitors up there with their own rooms, but also educational offerings like the TEC Tracks and Dante training; the NAMM Ballroom, where plenty of events take place; and lots more.

WHERE’S WONDER?—There’s always plenty of famous and soonto- be-famous musicians at The NAMM Show. Whether they’re there to be a TEC Tracks panelist or make an appearance at a booth, they’re around…but nobody gets people excited quite like living legend Stevie Wonder. Almost every year, he hits the show floor unannounced to check out the latest offerings, and he’s easy to find— just look for the massive (but respectful) crowd following him and his entourage as he stops at different booths to put new keyboards and gear through the paces. You never know when or if he’ll come to the convention, but it’s hard to picture a NAMM Show without him.

DON’T GO AFTER THE SHOW—When the exhibit floors close down for the day, things are just getting started. You’re not gonna get an Uber for hours anyway, so hit the drum circle, honor the industry leaders we’ve lost at Thursday’s Industry Tribute, catch an amazing free concert at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage, see an awards show, network at the hotel bars, try some of the fantastic food trucks, and treat yourself to a great time winding down before hitting the road. The NAMM Show only happens once a year—make the most of it!