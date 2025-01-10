NAMM Show Still On

The NAMM Show has issued a statement assuring exhibitors and industry attendees that the convention is still set to take place.

Los Angeles, CA (January 10, 2025)—With the Los Angeles wildfires tearing through the region, burning 35,000 acres and leading to evacuations for nearly 200,00 people (see main story), The NAMM Show has issued a statement assuring exhibitors and industry attendees that the convention is still set to take place two weeks from now in Anaheim, CA.

Taking place Tuesday, January 21, through Saturday, January 25, the annual event at the Anaheim Convention Center, south of Los Angeles, brings together not only hundreds of exhibitors across the pro audio and musical instrument industries, but more than 75,000 attendees annually.

In a statement to the industry, NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak noted that the organization has been contacting members and partners in the region to confirm their safety. For visitors from afar who are unsure of the fires’ proximity to the convention, he noted, “Anaheim is located 60 miles southeast of the wildfires and is currently unaffected. We are actively working with our partners in Anaheim and the local authorities to ensure we have accurate, up-to-date information.”

He added, “NAMM will continue to monitor the situation daily as the winds calm down and fires are contained. We will communicate any further information as it’s available leading up to the 2025 show.”

At press time, both of the main airports serving the show—Los Angeles International and Orange County airports—are fully operational.