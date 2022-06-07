Your browser is out-of-date!

Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2022, Part 2

Check out more of our NAMM 2022 photo coverage in our ongoing wrap-up of this year's rockin' convocation.

By Clive Young ⋅

namm 2022

Anaheim, CA (June 7, 2022)—The annual NAMM Show returned to Anaheim this past weekend, bringing the MI and Pro Audio industries together once again for three days of new products, education, networking and more. While pared back from the typical pre-COVID conventions of yore, the show still drew more than 1,000 exhibitors representing 3,500 brands on-site to the nearly 47,000 registered attendees that poured through the doors of the Anaheim Convention Center.

“For our company, the NAMM Show presents multiple layers of business value – it’s not just a linear event,” said Brad Lunde, president of TransAudio Group. “It’s an opportunity to see where the industry and your competitors are headed, gathering feedback from your customers and work on those all-important relationships as the conversations you can have in-person are so much more productive than those you have virtually. If you have a company and you’re not here, you have no idea what you missed – including the business opportunities that only happen by being present and participating.”

Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2022, Part 1

Also participating was the Audio Engineering Society, which presented five tracks centered on room acoustics; loudness; new audio technologies and practices; modern music production; and immersive audio. Hot topics included “Immersive Audio 101, 202, and 303,” with Brian ‘BT’ Gibbs and Michael Romanowski; “Immersive and Inclusive’ Initiative,” presented by Leslie Gaston-Bird; “Raw Tracks Mix Breakdown,” with super producer/engineer Paul ‘Willie Green’ Womack; and “Born in the USA Raw Tracks Interview With Toby Scott.”

Here's more of what we saw on the ground at the convention – don't pass up Part 1!

At NAMM 2022, the Allen & Heath booth was packed with folks checking out the live sound desks, like the S7000.
At NAMM 2022, the Allen & Heath booth was packed with folks checking out the live sound desks, like the S7000.

 

NAMM marked the trade show debut of Mojave Audio’s WA-37, which came out last fall. The mic recalls the classic Sony C-37a of the 1950s with its darker tone.

 

Things were busy at the Jerry Harvey Audio booth throughout the show as pros came to learn more about the new Sharona 16-driver in-ear monitors.

 

At NAMM, Roswell introduced its new Mini K67x. The proprietary 34mm capsule design is dimensionally based on the K67, although Roswell has created a proprietary voicing.

 

On Friday, it was like late-1970s PowerPop had returned when female rockers The Pumps took the stage at the Ultimate Ears booth.

 

Over in Hall A, woman-owned L.A.-based startup Melody Tech showed off its new Auras binaural microphone with adjustable ‘ears’ that allow it to condense to an essentially mono mic.

 

Legendary synth designer and MIDI pioneer Dave Smith passed last week and his impact was honored with these signs throughout the convention.

 

Jack White may have been nowhere to be seen, but Third Man Hardware, another branch of his Third Man empire, was on-hand to show off its effects and more.

 

We spotted this awesome example of monstrous acoustical treatment at the Rebel Sky Acoustics booth.

 

Come back tomorrow for the finale of our NAMM photo coverage.

