Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2022, Part 2

Anaheim, CA (June 7, 2022)—The annual NAMM Show returned to Anaheim this past weekend, bringing the MI and Pro Audio industries together once again for three days of new products, education, networking and more. While pared back from the typical pre-COVID conventions of yore, the show still drew more than 1,000 exhibitors representing 3,500 brands on-site to the nearly 47,000 registered attendees that poured through the doors of the Anaheim Convention Center.

“For our company, the NAMM Show presents multiple layers of business value – it’s not just a linear event,” said Brad Lunde, president of TransAudio Group. “It’s an opportunity to see where the industry and your competitors are headed, gathering feedback from your customers and work on those all-important relationships as the conversations you can have in-person are so much more productive than those you have virtually. If you have a company and you’re not here, you have no idea what you missed – including the business opportunities that only happen by being present and participating.”

Also participating was the Audio Engineering Society, which presented five tracks centered on room acoustics; loudness; new audio technologies and practices; modern music production; and immersive audio. Hot topics included “Immersive Audio 101, 202, and 303,” with Brian ‘BT’ Gibbs and Michael Romanowski; “Immersive and Inclusive’ Initiative,” presented by Leslie Gaston-Bird; “Raw Tracks Mix Breakdown,” with super producer/engineer Paul ‘Willie Green’ Womack; and “Born in the USA Raw Tracks Interview With Toby Scott.”

