Jack White to Be Honored/Perform at TEC Awards

Musician, singer, songwriter, producer and multi-Grammy Award winner Jack White has spent his career innovating music and the musical tools he uses to create the signature songs that define his legacy.

His tendency to handpick instruments, customize them, and collaborate with engineers and designers on a variety of products is the behind-the-scenes work that goes into his distinct musical style.

Listed among Rolling Stone’s greatest guitarists of all-time and nominated again this year for a Grammy in the category Best Rock Album, White will receive the prestigious Innovation Award at the annual NAMM TEC Awards, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of The 2025 NAMM Show. In addition to receiving the award, White will perform with his band, bringing his iconic music to what’s expected to be a packed house of music industry leaders and professionals.

Raised in Detroit as the youngest of 10 siblings, White’s deep connection to his gear is integral to his craft. Within the realm of guitar pedals, White’s collaboration on the Triplegraph transformed real-time sound manipulation. He’s modified pedals in his own Third Man Hardware line of effects, with a focus on vintage-inspired sound characteristics.

His custom guitars, crafted with input from renowned designers, are as personalized as the electrifying riffs he’s produced with them. Of the Jack White Fender Triplecaster, he has talked about the years of road testing and collaboration with Fender designers to, as White puts it, “create something that’s a useful tool for all the guitar players and all the musicians.”

Through his independent record label, Third Man Records, White has further solidified his role as an innovator and risk-taker. He has championed analog music and vinyl’s revival by launching a vinyl pressing plant in Detroit in 2015. In today’s world of music streaming, who would have thought that physical music would make a comeback? In a CBS This Morning report, White says he was surprised that the record label profited, and that his goal was to “get away from invisible music” by bringing back physical records.

What started off as a desire to re-release the White Stripes’ records on vinyl has become a wildly successful pressing plant, a Nashville, Tenn., location featuring the Blue Room, where the label can capture live performances with direct-to-acetate recording, and a record shop popular with vinyl fans of all ages. The unique packaging and pressing techniques have turned the label’s records into collectible art pieces, reigniting public appreciation for music you can hold in your hands.

Each of White’s albums is a testament to the artistry of his ever-evolving sound. “Seven Nation Army” from his Elephant studio album became a modern rock anthem, with its iconic bassline showing music lovers how to do a lot with a little. With The Raconteurs, White explored the heart of storytelling through rock, and with The Dead Weather, he ventured into edgier soundscapes.

The release of his new album, No Name, was a masterstroke of creativity. Before its official August 2024 release, unsuspecting Third Man Records store customers got a free unmarked vinyl copy of the album slipped into their shopping bags. YouTube audiences have expressed their enthusiasm for the new record, with commenters writing, “Can’t wait to blast this on vinyl,” “Iconic Jack” and “You’re hitting them out of the park, Jack. You are really giving it to us. We love it.”

Recorded, produced and mixed by White at his Third Man Studio, No Name was pressed to vinyl by his own Third Man Pressing and released by Third Man Records.

Jack White continues to experiment with new ideas and innovative gear while staying rooted in rock and blues traditions. By taking a disruptive approach to his projects and following the incredible muse that’s always been with him, White shows artists and fans how uncharted musical territories can still be discovered. For these reasons, NAMM is thrilled to recognize Jack White with the 2025 Innovation Award.

Now in its 40th year, the NAMM TEC Awards celebrates the best in professional audio and sound production, with the Innovation Award bestowed upon an individual who takes the tools of the music trade and goes beyond what most expect. Over the course of his career, Jack White has given fans the world over just that—unexpected innovation.