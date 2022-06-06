Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2022, Part 1

Anaheim, CA (June 6, 2022)—The NAMM Show 2022 returned this past weekend, taking place for the first time since January, 2020. While the convention faced numerous challenges, from strong concerns remaining about COVID spread to high-profile manufacturers sitting this one out, the crowds nonetheless came out, manufacturers presented gear, and pros networked at every opportunity.

Many manufacturers introduced new products at the show, but the vast majority focused on the equipment they’ve released over the last two years, with many exhibitors highlighting gear that was making its trade show debut, even if it had been available for a while.

While most exhibitors were pleased with the turnout—largely estimated to be half the show’s typical 115,000 attendees—there was no mistaking that it was not a full-on NAMM Show. Roughly 50% of the available exhibit space went unused, booths were smaller, the usual aisle-clogging musician appearances were nowhere to be found and the show itself was three days instead of four. Still, this meant that the attendees on-site were there to do business and not merely ‘kick tires.’

Here’s just some of the sights and gear we saw at this year’s NAMM convocation: