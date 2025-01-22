Audix OMX Dynamic Vocal Mic Range Debuts at NAMM

At NAMM 2025, Audix is introducing its new OMX series of dynamic vocal mics for a variety of singing styles and techniques.

Wilsonville, OR (January 22, 2025)—At NAMM 2025, Audix is introducing its new OMX series of dynamic vocal mics, intended to accommodate a variety of singing styles and techniques.

Comprising the OMX-E, OMX-M and OMX-T, this product family has a handheld microphone for three common stage scenarios. The OMX-E is geared towards singers who move closer to and farther from the mic during a performance; the OMX-T offers the tightest pickup range for sharing the stage with loud instruments; and the OMX-M reportedly mixes a medium-tight capture zone with a subtle mid-high presence.

All three models feature zinc alloy construction, a hypercardioid pattern and a color-coded ring below each mic’s capsule that allows quick identification.

The OMX-T is designed to isolate vocals while maximizing rejection of other nearby signals, according to Audix. Meant for singing very close, it is said to retain detail while its gain-before-feedback carves out a space that allows listeners to hear every word. Its silver-colored ring serves as visual reference to its application.

Designed for experienced singers with nuanced mic technique, the OMX-E is specifically designed to capture consistent detail and frequency response throughout an expanded range of distances relative to the performer. The green band flags the mic as an OMX-E.

Engineered with a mid-tight pickup zone, the OMX-M is intended for vocalists who skew towards singing close to the mic but still need a degree of latitude. Reproducing the softest to the loudest passages, the OMX-M has a mid-high boost said to give vocals an intimacy and urgency. It sports a bronze-colored ring.

“We often hear customers say that if they choose the right Audix mic for the source, they get a great sound with usually zero tweaking needed at the mixing console,” says Simon Beesley, product marketing director for Audix. “The new OMX microphones lean into this philosophy by providing purpose-built variants for three singing styles and gig situations performing musicians are highly likely to encounter. All offer the construction quality and bang for buck Audix has come to be famous for. Between the OMX-E, OMX-M, and OMX-T, every type of vocalist is sure to find their perfect mic.”